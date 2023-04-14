Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 55.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SMP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.