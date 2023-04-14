Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,872 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.