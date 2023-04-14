Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Guggenheim

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $15.21 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

