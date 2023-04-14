Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,054.77

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,054.77 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 952.50 ($11.80). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 971 ($12.02), with a volume of 100,820 shares trading hands.

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,054.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,316.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.