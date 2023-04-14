Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $276.38 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $276.38 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 272,485,482 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

