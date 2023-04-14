Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $492.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.93 and a 200-day moving average of $465.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

