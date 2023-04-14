London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.14

London & Associated Properties PLC (LON:LAS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.14 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.13 ($0.20). London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22), with a volume of 77,823 shares traded.

London & Associated Properties Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.24. The stock has a market cap of £15.78 million, a P/E ratio of 295.00 and a beta of -0.19.

About London & Associated Properties

(Get Rating)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.