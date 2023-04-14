Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Stock Performance

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

