Mainsail Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,916 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.94.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $161.55. 566,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,942. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

