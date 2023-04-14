Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.75

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and traded as high as $8.38. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 8,158 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

