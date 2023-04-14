Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Malvern Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

