Manchester United Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 14,884 put options on the company. This is an increase of 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,620 put options.

Manchester United Stock Performance

NYSE MANU traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Manchester United

Several research firms have recently commented on MANU. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

