Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marcus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:MCS opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $559.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1,181.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 645,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its position in Marcus by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 541,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marcus by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 131,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

