Mark Crawford Purchases 40 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford purchased 40 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($186.25).
Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Mark Crawford acquired 6,622 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($30,998.34).
- On Friday, February 10th, Mark Crawford acquired 34 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($186.11).
Team17 Group Trading Down 1.3 %
LON TM17 opened at GBX 380 ($4.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Team17 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.15) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 427.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Team17 Group
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
