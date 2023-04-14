Mark Crawford Purchases 40 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) insider Mark Crawford purchased 40 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 376 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($186.25).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Team17 Group alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Mark Crawford acquired 6,622 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($30,998.34).

On Friday, February 10th, Mark Crawford acquired 34 shares of Team17 Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 442 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($186.11).

Team17 Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LON TM17 opened at GBX 380 ($4.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,375.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Team17 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.15) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 423.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 427.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Team17 Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.05) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.