Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Update

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MRKR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 459,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,885. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

