Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at GBX 89 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.73. Marks Electrical Group has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 100 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £93.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,966.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

In related news, insider Alyson Tracey Fadil purchased 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £4,971.54 ($6,156.71). 78.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

