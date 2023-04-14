Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

