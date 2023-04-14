Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,940 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Catalent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,957,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,465,000 after buying an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Catalent by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,667,000 after buying an additional 636,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.71.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

