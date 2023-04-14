Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 45,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

