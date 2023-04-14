McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 15,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.54.

Shares of MCD opened at $289.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.89. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $289.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

