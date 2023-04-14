McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE:MUX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 536,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,144 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

