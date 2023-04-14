McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
NYSE:MUX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 536,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
