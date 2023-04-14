MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after buying an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,527,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $201.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

