MCF Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $210.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

