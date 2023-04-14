MCF Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.58 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock worth $1,980,256. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

