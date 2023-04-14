McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

