McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,058,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IDLV opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.58. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $625.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.62.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.