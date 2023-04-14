McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

IWP stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

