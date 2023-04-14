Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDRRP traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.38.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
