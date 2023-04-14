Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.23

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.23 and traded as high as C$12.01. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 691 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.
The stock has a market cap of C$375.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.24.
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
