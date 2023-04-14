Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.23

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.23 and traded as high as C$12.01. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$12.01, with a volume of 691 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$375.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.24.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

About Melcor Developments

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

