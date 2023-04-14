Melrose Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 18th (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 18th.

Melrose Industries Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

