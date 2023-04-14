Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 682.6% in March

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 682.6% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance
Shares of MBGYY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 342,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,162. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of C$12.42 and a 12 month high of C$20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.25.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.