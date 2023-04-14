Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 682.6% in March

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 682.6% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

Shares of MBGYY traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 342,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,162. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12 month low of C$12.42 and a 12 month high of C$20.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.25.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

