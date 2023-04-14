Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $115.58 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock worth $1,736,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

