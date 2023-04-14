Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Up 0.1%

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 2,738,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,718% from the average daily volume of 150,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,677,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 31,324 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

