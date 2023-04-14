Metawar (METAWAR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Metawar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $43.85 million and $5.39 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metawar has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00015618 USD and is down -13.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

