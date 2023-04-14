MetisDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.42 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $137.55 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $30.91 or 0.00102039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018290 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,305.70 or 1.00052846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

