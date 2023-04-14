MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $137.80 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $137.80 million and $6.26 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $30.96 or 0.00101840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 32.31018715 USD and is up 10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $7,312,486.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

