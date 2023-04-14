Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 3,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304. The company has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Mexco Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:MXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

