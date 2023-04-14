MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTG. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGIC Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

MTG opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

