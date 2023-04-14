Microvast (MVST) & The Competition Financial Survey

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Microvast to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -77.36% -25.07% -16.21% Microvast Competitors -56.79% -13.02% -10.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $204.49 million -$158.20 million -2.53 Microvast Competitors $673.84 million $9.15 million 3.72

Risk and Volatility

Microvast’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Microvast. Microvast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Microvast has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Microvast and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 0 2 0 3.00 Microvast Competitors 79 464 1008 51 2.64

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 497.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Microvast’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Microvast is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Microvast competitors beat Microvast on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

