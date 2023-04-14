Millennium Sustainable Ventures (OTCMKTS:MILC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:MILC – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. Millennium Sustainable Ventures shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 13,750 shares.

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Millennium Sustainable Ventures

Millennium Sustainable Ventures Corp. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

