Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in March

Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mindset Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Mindset Pharma Stock Up 10.3 %

OTCMKTS:MSSTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 10,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,059. Mindset Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

