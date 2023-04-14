Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s 9th Largest Position

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for 3.4% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned 0.42% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.87.

In related news, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $134,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David D. Meek sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $134,726.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,970 shares of company stock worth $343,573. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. 45,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,033. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.26 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

