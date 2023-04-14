Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.96 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Monero has a market cap of $2.96 billion and $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $161.87 or 0.00531210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,472.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00316556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.00435292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,265,803 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

