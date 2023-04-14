Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $476.84 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $489.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $10,396,364.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares in the company, valued at $493,599,092.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at $112,146,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

