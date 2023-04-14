Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 56,868 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. 353,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.
DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
