Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 56,868 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. 353,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.