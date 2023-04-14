Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 5,230 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 21.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $160.03. 576,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,583. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 472,337 shares of company stock valued at $76,473,032. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

