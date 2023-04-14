Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.51. 379,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.65 and a 200 day moving average of $238.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

