Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $18.73 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.7% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.39. 77,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

