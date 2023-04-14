Morgan Stanley Boosts Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $42.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.