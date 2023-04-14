Morgan Stanley Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $60.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ JD opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

